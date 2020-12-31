Man charged with Myrtle Beach burglary, kidnapping, to appear in court Thursday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A man arrested in connection with a kidnapping and burglary in Myrtle Beach is scheduled to receive a bond hearing Thursday morning.
Martin Alexander Gail, 23, of Socastee, is accused of forcing his way early Wednesday morning into a home and taking a person by force, according to police.
Gail was found struggling in the woods with the victim on Highway 15 after police heard branches breaking and screaming in the area, according to a police report.
Gail ran away while police helped the victim. He was located hours later by Horry County police.
He is charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary and assault.
