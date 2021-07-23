Man charged with sexually assaulting child while in Surfside Beach, formerly worked as school aide

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An 32-year-old man was behind bars Friday after police said that he sexually assaulted a child.

Bradley Dale Wampler, of Corydon, Indiana, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. He was living in Surfside Beach at the time of the alleged abuse.

Surfside Beach police received a report in April 2020 about a sexual assault that happened in 2014, according to an incident report. Wampler knew the victim, according to police.

The child told police that Wampler sexually assaulted him several times, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

No bail has been set, according to booking records.

Wampler was arrested previously in 2017 and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 16. At the time, he was employed as a special education aide at St. James High School.