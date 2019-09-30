Man convicted of 2007 Bike Week murder seeks to have conviction reversed, new trial

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man convicted of a 2007 Bike Week murder is seeking to have his conviction overturned and a new trial.

Brian K. Spears filed for post-conviction relief on September 26, according to court documents.

Brian Spears (courtesy: South Carolina Department of Corrections)

In his application, Spears claims that his trial counsel failed to call an officer, who reportedly interviewed the sister of victim Aaron Hammond. Hammond’s sister reportedly stated her brother told her that Spears shot him at a Lumberton, NC Walmart.

Spears claims that testimony by Hammond’s sister was false and that the solicitor “knowingly introduced false testimony.”

Spears also claims that a witness, who was reportedly at the scene of the murder, wasn’t called during trial. This witness reportedly picked someone other than Spears out of a photo line-up “as the shooter.”

Spears is being held at Lee Correctional Institution and is offenses are listed as assault and battery with intent to kill and murder, according to booking information. He is not eligible for parole and his projected release date is listed at May 31, 2037.

