Man convicted of killing, dismembering Horry County woman wants new trial

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man convicted of killing and dismembering an Horry County woman and dumping her remains in the Great Pee Dee River wants a new trial.

Randy Robinson, who was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2014 murder of Angie Pipkin, filed a post-conviction rights request. The request, filed on Friday, means Robinson can make a case for why he should be given a new trial

Robison pleaded guilty in 2016, but now he says he requested his counsel to file for an appeal but one never was filed. He is asking for a “belated direct appeal.”

A judge sentenced Robinson to 30 years for voluntary manslaughter and 10 years for obstruction of justice. The judge also is giving Robinson credit for the time he has already served. He submitted a plea to Judge Steven John in November of 2016.

Robinson’s attorney at the time, Morgan Martin, asked for a 25 year sentence, claiming Robinson helped the court and Pipkin’s family by pleading guilty.

Pipkin’s mother, Gail Pipkin, went before the judge and asked for the maximum sentence of 40 years against Robinson.

“I just thank God that he’s not going to be able to get out and he’s not going to be able to get out and he’s going to have to be in there a long time to do what he did to my daughter. I still cry everyday. It hurts so bad, I miss her,” said Gail Pipkin.

Robinson killed Pipkin and disposed of her dismembered body at a landing on the Great Pee Dee River in Darlington County, according to authorities. Her remains were found in May of 2014.