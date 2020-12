A man was cut multiple times during an argument Christmas night at the Alta Surf Apartments in the Carolina Forest area (WBTW)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was cut multiple times during an argument Christmas night in Horry County, according to Lt. Tom DelPercio with Horry County police.

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. to the Alta Surf Apartments in the Carolina Forest area, DelPercio said.

The middle-aged man has non-life-threatening injuries, DelPercio said. No suspect information is available at this time.

