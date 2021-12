CONWAY, S.C. – Senior center Janeen Camp had a team-high 10 points and 15 rebounds and junior guard Blayre Shultz scored six points in a furious 19-3 rally to begin the fourth quarter as Coastal Carolina came from behind to defeat Wofford 58-46, Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center.

The win lifted the Chanticleers to 7-0 on the season, tying the 2007-08 team for the best start for any Coastal women’s basketball team. With the loss, Wofford dropped to 2-6 on the season.