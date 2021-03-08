Another suspect extradited in double homicide at Allens Food Basket in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who police have said was involved with a deadly October shooting has been extradited from Texas.

Tyrese Dashawn Lighty, 22, of Rembert, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday morning. He had not been charged, as of Monday afternoon.

Lighty was arrested last month in Texas after having eight outstanding warrants involving first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Myrtle Beach police have said that he was involved in an October shooting at Allens Food Basket that left two dead and six others seriously injured.

He’s the fourth person who has been arrested in the case, along with Samuel Alexander Frye, Lonnell Damon Ducket, Jr., and Mardave Dawoo Hunter.

