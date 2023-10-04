HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was arrested Tuesday on attempted murder charges in a July shooting in Horry County, according to arrest documents obtained by News13.

Carl Custer, 43, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, warrants show.

Police responded to the area of Highway 701 in the Conway area on July 24 about a shooting, according to a police report. When officers arrived, the victim told them the incident started at Detricks Car Wash on Highway 501.

The victim told police he and another person were leaving the car wash when a Chevrolet Tahoe, occupied by Custer and another person, pulled up behind them and an argument started, according to the report. The victim said Custer and the other person were yelling at them before they left and took a right turn onto Cultra Road.

Custer and the other person followed the victims to Highway 701 when the driver of the Tahoe, Custer, pulled out a gun and shot it, the report shows. Custer allegedly fired one shot and the round got wedged into the driver-side door, shattering the window.

Custer and the other person drove away after, the report shows.

Custer was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, according to online jail records. He was released from jail at about 5 p.m. on a $40,000 bond.