HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested and faces attempted murder charges after a shooting in the Conway area on Friday night, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Gregory Antonio Floyd, 36, of Conway, has been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Police were dispatched to Ole Bellamy Drive about a disturbance just before 10 p.m., according to a police report. On the way there, they were told a shooting had happened.

When officers got to the location, they found that the shooting had actually happened on Bucksport Road, the report shows.

After getting into a verbal altercation, Floyd allegedly shot multiple times at a woman’s vehicle while she was in the drivers’ seat, warrants show. He also allegedly shot one person multiple times, while shooting another person in the foot and another person in the leg.

Floyd was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday, online jail records show. He was released Tuesday afternoon on a $40,000 bond.