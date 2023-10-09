HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged after shooting a gun into the air at a birthday party in the Conway area on Saturday, according to an Horry County police report obtained by News13.

Colton Hunter Chestnut, 29, of Conway, has been charged with first-degree assault and battery, pointing/presenting a firearm at a person and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The incident happened on Oak Log Lake Road at about midnight, according to the report. A woman told police she was having a birthday party and had friends over.

She told police that someone at the party had gotten into an argument with their girlfriend, the report shows. Shortly after, the person who argued with their girlfriend and Chestnut started arguing with everybody at the party.

Chestnut then pulled out a gun, waved it around and shot several times in the air, according to the report. A woman told police that Chestnut had also pointed the gun at her before shooting three times in the air.

The report shows that Chestnut then left the party with three others.

Chestnut was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at about 9 a.m. on Saturday, booking records show. He was released at about 4 p.m. the same day on a $7,500 bond.