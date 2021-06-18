Man found guilty of sexually assaulting woman on Myrtle Beach flight sentenced to 2 years in prison

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on a flight to Myrtle Beach has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Chief United States District Judge Martin Reidinger sentenced 29-year-old Siva K. Durbesula, of India, to an additional 10 years of supervised release and imposed a $5,000 assessment fine, according to information released Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of North Carolina.

On June 23, 2019, Durbesula was on a flight from Chicago to Myrtle Beach when he sexually assaulted the woman who was seated next to him, according to the announcement. The woman testified that he pulled her toward him and then repeatedly groped her during the flight.

After the crew moved him away from the victim, he then asked to return to his previous seat so he could talk to her.

A second victim testified that three months prior to the June flight, he pinned her into a corner on the New York City subway and groped her. Those charges are still pending.

He was convicted of the crime in November.

Durbesula was originally indicted in South Carolina and was later transferred to North Carolina.

He received the maximum prison term for the offense.