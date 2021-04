MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) – A man charged with a 2017 murder in Mullins was found guilty and sentenced on Friday, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Lavar Smith was sentenced to 45 years, 40 years for the murder, and five consecutive years for a related weapon charge, Clements said.

Smith was found guilty of shooting an killing a 26-year-old in the area of Church Street in December 2017.

Jahmai Michael Ray, 26, of Mullins, was killed in the shooting.