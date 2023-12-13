HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been jailed on an attempted murder charge after a shooting in the Loris area on Sunday morning, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Allize Bellamy, 27, of Loris, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, warrants show.

Police responded to the area of Highway 917 at about 9:45 a.m. for a shooting, when dispatch told them that Bellamy had left the area in red Mazda 6, a police report shows. Officers were able to get his address from his vehicle information, where they later found the car in his driveway.

Bellamy was seen running into his house when officers showed up, and he was arrested shortly after, according to the report.

Bellamy was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sunday afternoon, online jail records show. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was still in jail and given a $30,000 bond.

No information on the victim’s condition was immediately available.