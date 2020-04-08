Officials identify 20-year-old killed in Conway shooting Tuesday

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The man killed in a shooting that took place Tuesday morning in Conway has been identified.
Tybius Owens, age 20, was fatally shot at his home on Ida Lane around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Chief Deputy Coroner, Tamara Willard said.
No other information is available at this time. The incident remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Costco to give health care workers, first responders priority access to stores during coronavirus crisis
- Death toll in SC from COVID-19 climbs above 60 with 12 new deaths reported in 1 day
- Tyler Perry pays for groceries during ‘senior hour’ at Kroger stores in Georgia, New Orleans
- 100 American Airlines flight attendants have coronavirus, union says
- Cleaning your home when you’re living with someone with COVID-19