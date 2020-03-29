Man left with multiple facial fractures after assault, suspect charged: MBPD report

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man was left with multiple fractures in his face following an assault in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report.

Christopher Perry, 38, was identified as the suspect in the case by police and has been charged with first degree assault and battery. He was booked into the Myrtle Beach jail.

Myrtle Beach officers responded to the 1200 block of Highway 501 Saturday evening in reference to the assault, a police report says.

Officers found the victim being assessed inside an ambulance when they arrived. The victim reportedly told police that he was walking when he saw the offender, who began having an argument with him over a phone charger.

That’s when the victim began to walk away but was struck from behind and “blind sided,” the report says. It continues that the victim ended up on the ground, “being hit multiple times with either a fist or an unknown object.”

The victim told police he lost consciousness and when he woke up, a bystander called 9-1-1.

Officers noted the victim had an ‘extremely swollen right eye,’ and that his nose and jaw looked displaced.

He was taken to South Strand Hospital, where a doctor would later tell police they referred him to a specialist due to multiple fractures in his face. The doctor also said there is a possibility for permanent damage.

Police say they found the suspect after a BOLO was issued. He reportedly told police he was walking down Highway 501 earlier in the night, but denied getting into an altercation with anyone.

Bond for Perry was set at $10,000 Sunday morning, according to online records. Count on News13 for updates in this case.

