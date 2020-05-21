Man once wanted for attempted murder in Horry Co. pleads guilty to lesser charge, receives probation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A man who was previously wanted for attempted murder in Horry County pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and received probation.

Anthony Gore pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first degree assault and battery on May 14, according to public records. He was given a five year prison sentence suspended to four years of probation and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. He was also ordered to attend vocational rehab or job corp. if deemed necessary by probation, random drug/alcohol testing and to pay court costs.

Gore was arrested in Wilmington in October after allegedly shooting someone “who tried to intervene during a domestic dispute” in the Loris area.

