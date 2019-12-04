Man pleads guilty, sentenced in connection to Pure Ultra club shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in connection to a shooting at the Pure Ultra Club in 2016.

On Wednesday, Cleavon Dantzler pleaded guilty to assault and battery in a high and aggravated nature. He was sentenced to eight years without parole and was given credit for time served since January 3, 2017.

Dantzler’s attempted murder charges have been dismissed.

Cleavon Dantzler (photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

News13 previously reported the shooting happened in November 2016 at the Pure Ultra Club on Main Street in Myrtle Beach and appeared to target one person, according to police. The other four who were shot were bystanders, police said.

The city later revoked the nightclub’s business license.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: