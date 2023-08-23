HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Wednesday to murder and attempted armed robbery in connection with a deadly incident in October 2021, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Leo Watkins, 18, pleaded guilty just before his trial was set to begin, the solicitor’s office said. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder and concurrent 20 years in prison for the attempted armed robbery.

The solicitor’s office said Watkins must serve the full sentence and will not be eligible for parole. Watkins co-defendant, Katerena Bedjan, was sentenced to 15 years in prison back in March.

Bedjan met the victim, a 49-year-old North Carolina man, in October 2021 while she was auditioning to be an adult entertainer in North Myrtle Beach, according to the solicitor’s office. Her and the man made an arrangement in which the man was going to pay her to spend the weekend together in Myrtle Beach.

At the same time, Bedjan was texting Watkins, telling him that the person she was spending the weekend with would have cash and would be an easy target for a robbery.

Bedjan notified Watkins on Oct. 30, 2021, that she and the victim were in her car located off Shore Drive in Myrtle Beach. Watkins arrived shortly after and approached the vehicle.

Watkins then opened the door and tried to take the man’s wallet. The man struggled, and Watkins fired a gunshot at the man which led to the man’s death.