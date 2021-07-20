Man pointed gun, kidnapped Myrtle Beach strip club employee, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly pointed a gun and kidnapped a Myrtle Beach strip club employee, according to a police report.

Joshua Tyson Miller, 38, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

The victim said she called someone for a ride home from work at The Masters Gentlemen’s Club Sunday when she was kidnapped and assaulted, according to the police report.

Police said the victim was restrained in the car in the parking lot. Miller then allegedly pointed a gun at her and took her stuff, according to the report.

Miller is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Tuesday afternoon, according to booking records.

Another man was involved in the incident but was not named in the police report.