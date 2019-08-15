Man says 3 people stole his car from Myrtle Beach gas station, according to report

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man said three people stole his car from a Myrtle Beach gas station, according to an incident report.

Officers responded to the Circle K located at 1100 North Kings Highway around 1:11 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a stolen vehicle, the report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department said. The victim stated to police that he parked his vehicle, a 2004 Cadillac SRX, on the south side of the store and that he was approached by two men and a woman.

The victim reported the men told him he had something hanging from the car and that he got out of his car to look at it, according to the report. The victim said the three people then got into the car and drove off.

Officers reviewed security video from the store and saw three people approach the victim’s car on foot from Kings Highway, the victim get out of his car, and the three people drive off north on Kings Hwy, the report also said.

The suspects are described in the report as “two white males in their mid 20’s to early 30’s wearing blue shirts and shorts and a white female.”

