LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A man has been sentenced after a deadly jet ski crash in Longs.

Michael Shane Rimer was sentenced Monday to five years suspended to 30 months and five years probation, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Rimer (photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Rimer, of North Myrtle Beach, was arrested in June 2018 following the crash, which happened near the Red Bluff boat landing in Longs.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of the crash as Martin Dale McDaniel, 50.

