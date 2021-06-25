Man sentenced for child sex crimes across Horry County seeks post-conviction relief

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was sentenced to 20 years for multiple child sex crimes across Horry County appeared in court Friday seeking post-conviction relief.

Panteleimon Spirakis — who goes by Peter — pleaded guilty to the crimes in 2018. The case involved two children, who police said were being sexually abused across the county, including at the former Chez Joey strip club in Myrtle Beach.

The victim’s were 6-year-old twins at the time of Spirakis’ arrest. He was on probation for similar charges at the time as well.

On Friday, Spirakis’ attorney argued he had an ineffective defense council, citing he didn’t have enough guidance when deciding to plead guilty. His previous attorney, Ralph Wilson, said Spirakis had every intention of taking this case to trial until he learned the victim’s mother and co-defendant, Lindsay Honeycutt, planned to testify.

Honeycutt claimed Spirakis was having sex with her in exchange for money, drugs, and access to the children, according to the state’s cross examination.

Spirakis’ new attorney targeted the victim’s mother’s credibility after she testified she was on drugs, in poor mental health, and lied to the court. Wilson said the prosecution planned to put the children on the stand had this case gone to trial.

The children’s credibility was also called into question by Spirakis’ attorney, something Wilson claims was a non-issue.

“In this case, there is no question the victims are qualified,” Wilson said.

The judge said he plans to review transcripts of the hearing and then make a final ruling.