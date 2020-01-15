Man sentenced in 2017 Myrtle Beach shooting death of pregnant woman, baby

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been sentenced in the 2017 shooting death of a pregnant woman and her baby.

Jordan Lee Pyatt, 24, of Myrtle Beach entered the Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter before a judge, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A judge sentenced him to 17 years in prison.

He will receive credit for two years and three months he has already served, according to public records.

“In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence,” the solicitor’s office said.

Myrtle Beach police found Jadasia Monique Myers, shot in the back seat of a crashed car on September 24, 2017 near Spivey Apartments, located at Kings Street and Spivey Avenue. Her baby, Harmony, was delivered, but did not survive.

