Man sentenced to 12 years for 2017 armed robbery of Georgetown bank

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A man has been sentenced to more than a decade for a robbery of a Georgetown bank in 2017.

Labron Perice Marsh, 23, of Gerogetown, was sentenced to 12 years on Thursday, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Labron Perice Marsh (courtesy: Georgetown County Detention Center)

The armed robbery happened in December 2017 at the Citizen Bank on Exchange Street, News13 previously reported. No one was injured.

LATEST HEADLINES: