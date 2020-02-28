GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A man has been sentenced to more than a decade for a robbery of a Georgetown bank in 2017.
Labron Perice Marsh, 23, of Gerogetown, was sentenced to 12 years on Thursday, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
The armed robbery happened in December 2017 at the Citizen Bank on Exchange Street, News13 previously reported. No one was injured.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Lawmakers divided over Pence being chosen to lead federal coronavirus response
- Man charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting at Pee Dee club
- Tokyo organizers, government take offensive on virus threat
- Man sentenced to 12 years for 2017 armed robbery of Georgetown bank
- Lumberton police: Man accused of showing gun during fight at Walmart turns himself in