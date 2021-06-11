Man sentenced to 35 years for 2018 murder at RipTydz in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgia man was convicted of murder Thursday in a 2018 shooting at RipTydz in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Jakkari Brown, 26, of Toccoa, Georgia, was convicted of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful consumption of alcohol while carrying a concealed weapon, and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, according to the solicitor’s office. Brown was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The trial lasted for three days. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Solicitor George DeBusk and Assistant Solicitor Seth Oskin.

“This was a tragic situation that caused one man to lose his life and another man to spend a substantial part of his life in prison as the result of his actions,” DeBusk said. “We are thankful Mr. Ramos’ family feels that justice was achieved.”

The charges come from an incident at RipTydz in October 2018 in which Brown shot and killed Roger Ramos inside the bar after a fight. Ramos was an off-duty employee at the restaurant.