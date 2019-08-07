Man sentenced to life for murder outside Myrtle Beach club asks for new trial

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man sentenced to life in prison for a murder outside at Myrtle Beach club has filed for post conviction relief and is asking for a new trial.

Kevin Bryant was indicted for murder in 2016, according to court to Bryant’s motion requesting subpoena of expert witness. DNA and a gun were obtained and sent to SLED for analysis and ballistic report.

Bryant’s motion claims “the results of these test were never disclosed to the jury and a result applicant was found guilty as charged.”

The motion said Bryant is filing for post conviction relief and requesting “an evidentiary hearing be held for ineffective assistance of counsel for failing to present expert witness to testify to the DNA evident that was obtained at the scene and the DNA evidence which was obtained from applicant during the investigation.”

The motion further asks the court to subpeona Mark A. Keel, the Chief of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to “provide expert testimony about the DNA evidence and ballistic evidence that was conducted on March 11, 2016.”

“Applicant asserts that this will give the court evidence of his actual innocence,” the motion also said.

In December 2016, News13 reported that a jury convicted Bryant in the 2015 shooting death of a 23-year-old man outside of Club Levelz.