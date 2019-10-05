Man stabbed at Murrells Inlet bar; Authorities investigating

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WTBW) – Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed at a popular nightlife hotspot in Murrells Inlet.

The stabbing happened around 9 p.m. Friday at Suck Bang Blow, Horry County police Lt. Tom DelPercio tells News13.

The victim of the stabbing was taken to Grand Strand Hospital, where he is recovering from not life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with this incident. Police say there was a larger crowd at the bar Friday than for most fall bike rally weekends.

Suck Bang Blow is a popular biker bar located on Business 17 in Murrells Inlet.

Horry County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate what happened.

