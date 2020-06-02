Man sues Derriere’s owner after being shot New Years Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has filed a lawsuit against the owner of Derriere’s after being shot New Years Day.

The man, Diminique Bellamy, was shot five times around 1:30 a.m. January 1, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, alleges that the owner of Derriere’s, David Bean, failed to provide adequate security to make sure weapons didn’t make it on the premises.

The lawsuit alleges that the owner should have known about likely criminal activity based on incidents that happened previously, and that the owner did not provide a safe environment to protect Bellamy from reasonable and foreseeable dangers.

The lawsuit claims Bean was negligent in one or all of the following ways:

In failing to ensure the premises of Defendant Club was safe for all invitees/patrons;

In failing to warn patrons/invitees of any potential dangers on the premises of Defendant Club;

In failing to provide adequate security at Defendant Club to ensure weapons were not allowed on the premises;

In failing to implement proper precautions to ensure a safe environment for their patrons/invitees;

In failing to properly train, hire and supervise all employees, agents, third-party contractors, etc. pertaining to security on site to prevent such conduct, and;

In other ways which will be demonstrated in discovery and established at the trial of this action.

The lawsuit claims that due to the negligence, Bellamy “sustained medical expenses, physical pain and suffering, emotional distress, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life.”

The lawsuit also claims Bean should have known about illegal activities at Derriere’s due to Bean being a participant in illegal sexual activities inside the club.

David Joseph Bean (Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Bean was charged in February with 183 counts of prostitution and one count of failure to report in connection with this shooting.

Police say when they were investigating the shooting, they uncovered evidence of additional criminal activity at the business.

A separate case was opened, and police identified more than 200 acts of apparent prostitution at the location. The acts involved multiple employees who participated in, or facilitated, the acts, police said. Six other people were charged in connection with the prostitution.

Bellamy is seeking “both actual and punitive damages based on the conduct of Defendants and injury sustained to Plaintiff all of which were the direct and proximate result of the negligence and gross negligence” mentioned in the lawsuit.

