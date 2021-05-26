Man took $45 from victim after swinging machete in Myrtle Beach motel, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man they say took $45 from a victim after swinging a machete at their face, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Police were called to the Seven Brothers Motel Monday for a reported assault, according to the report. The victim told police a man — later identified as 48-year-old Samuel Ronald Sellers — swung a machete at his face and took about $45 from him in one of the rooms.

During the investigation, police found fresh blood outside and inside of the room where Sellers was, according to the report. Police also found a machete, large knife, and cash that had blood on it. The victim had a large cut above his left eye.

Sellers is charged with armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and several drug charges.

No bond is listed in booking records as of Wednesday afternoon.