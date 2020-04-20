Man tried to rob another man of $20 at knife point in North Myrtle Beach, report says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man tried to rob another man of $20 at knife point in North Myrtle Beach, an incident report from the North Myrtle Beach Police Department says.

Around 6:45 p.m. on April 15, the victim approached an officer and reported that while in the area of Main Street and N. Ocean Boulevard, a man tried to rob the victim of $20 at knife point, says the report. The victim reported that he was sitting in his vehicle and eating a meal, when the man approached the driver’s side window and started banging on it. The victim reported he told the man to stop and then got out of his vehicle, where the man allegedly took out a knife and demanded the money. The victim said he tried to grab the man, but the man ran away.

Officers returned to the public parking lot in the area of Main Street and N. Ocean Boulevard on April 16 to conduct a follow-up investigation of the armed robbery report, the report says. “Detectives made their way into the open air picnic area” and observed a man, later identified as Steven Mark Butler, they believed matched the description of the alleged armed robbery suspect. Officers approached Butler and detained him. Officers sent a photo of Butler to the victim and the victim identified him as the suspect. Butler was then arrested and transported to the North Myrtle Beach Jail.

Steven Mark Butler (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, Butler, 36, was booked around 2 p.m. Sunday on an attempted armed robbery charge. Bond was set at $25,000 and Butler remains in the center.

LATEST HEADLINES: