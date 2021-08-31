Man violently shook, kicked woman’s dog in Conway, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of violently shaking and kicking a woman’s dog in Conway, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Christian Michael Burdick, 26, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Monday and charged with ill-treatment of animals.

A woman walked into the Conway Police Department just before noon Saturday and told them Burdick violently shook and kicked her dog, according to the report. Burdick turned himself in Monday. News13 has requested warrants for the arrest to learn more details.

Burdick was released Tuesday from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $440 bond, according to booking records.