HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Police are looking for a man wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to HCPD, Samuel Pacheco Limon, 34, has a last-known address on Sunset Lake Lane outside of Myrtle Beach.

Limon is 5’8″, 210 lbs. and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.