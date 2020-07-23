Man wanted by MBPD for sawing catalytic converters off cars

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted by Myrtle Beach police for allegedly sawing catalytic converters off of cars.

The incidents happened in the area of Mountain Hawk Drive, according to police.

Police released photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle wanted in connection with the thefts.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department/Facebook

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382 and reference report number 20-20-010300.

No other information was released.

