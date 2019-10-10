Man wanted for attempted murder in connection to Conway shooting; considered to be armed and dangerous

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Conway.

Officers responded to the area of Beaty Street and Racepath Avenue on September 26 for a shooting, according to Taylor Newell, with the City of Conway. A person was found with “several gunshot wounds.”

Eric Lamont Deery, Jr. has been identified as a suspect, according to Newell. Deery is wanted for attempted murder and other weapons charges. Deery is considered armed and dangerous.

Eric Lamont Deery, Jr. (Courtesy: City of Conway)

Anyone with information about Deery’s location is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or call 911.

