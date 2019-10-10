Man wanted for attempted murder in connection to Conway shooting; considered to be armed and dangerous

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Conway.
Officers responded to the area of Beaty Street and Racepath Avenue on September 26 for a shooting, according to Taylor Newell, with the City of Conway. A person was found with “several gunshot wounds.”
Eric Lamont Deery, Jr. has been identified as a suspect, according to Newell. Deery is wanted for attempted murder and other weapons charges. Deery is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Deery’s location is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or call 911.
