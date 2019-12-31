Man wanted for failure to appear in court on child sex crimes charges

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that failed to appear in court for child sex crimes charges.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Rhett Haskell Tison. Tison is wanted for failure to appear in court on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Tison has family in the Pawleys Island area and North Carolina.

This is not the first time Tison has been wanted by the Sheriff’s Office. In 2014 he was wanted for two counts of voyeurism and in 2012 he was arrested for two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor which includes sexual battery with a victim between the ages of 11 and 14, and one count of lewd act on a minor.

Anyone with information about Tison is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102