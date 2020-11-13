Man wanted for stealing fundraiser jar from Myrtle Beach Friendly’s

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted for stealing a fundraiser jar from a Myrtle Beach Friendly’s Thursday, according to Myrtle Beach police.

The jar was stolen from the Friendly’s at 4705 N. Kings Hwy. The general manager said a young male named Patrick came into order a coffee, according to the police report. The general manager said she recognized the suspect from previous encounters at the restaurant.

The general manager said as she was coming out of the back, she noticed the suspect grab the fundraiser jar from the counter and run out the front door with it, police said. A witness said she didn’t see him take the jar from the counter but saw him running out the door with it as she was bringing the suspect cream and sugar for his coffee.

Police said the jar had $150 worth of change in it. The fundraiser was for the general manager’s adopted daughter, according to the police report. It was in a one-gallon Dasani water jug with a bottle neck top.

The general manager said she wanted to press charges against the suspect and a warrant for larceny will be issued for his arrest, police said.