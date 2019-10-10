Man wanted in 2017 armed robbery in Horry County, arrested by U.S. Marshals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man previously wanted in connection to a 2017 armed robbery in Horry County was arrested Tuesday.

Corey Burke of Conway was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. The arresting agency is listed as the U.S. Marshals. Burke is charged with kidnapping and armed robbery.

Burke’s arrest comes nearly two years after he was believed to be involved in a violent robbery in the Little River area.

In that incident, a victim said he was hit in the head and knocked out, and was later tied to a chair in his living room.

