Man wanted in connection with vehicle break-ins in Market Common area taken into custody

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The man wanted in connection with vehicle break-ins in the Market Common area was taken into custody by police Tuesday.

An off-duty Myrtle Beach Police officer saw Jerrett Nelson Leary, 27, of Socastee, walking down Palmetto Point Blvd, and notified the Horry County Police Department, which took Leary into custody without an incident, police said.

Leary is charged with four counts of larceny and is currently in the Myrtle Beach Jail.

The burglary took place on April 18 in the 1400 block of Suncrest Drive in the Market Common District and investigators were able to identify Leary using camera footage from a home. He was known to frequent the area.

Leary was charged in April 2019 in connection with a series of break-ins in the same area. All vehicles that were broken into were unlocked, police said.

Anyone in the area with evidence of criminal activity on their surveillance system is asked to contact police at 843-918-1382.

