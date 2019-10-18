Man wanted in Horry County for attempted murder arrested in Wilmington

Grand Strand Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Anthony Michael Gore (courtesy: New Hanover County Detention Center)

WILMINGTON, NC (WBTW) – A man wanted in Horry County for attempted murder has been arrested in Wilmington.

Anthony Michael Gore, 30, was arrested on Thursday in the 1100 block of Rankin Street in Wilmington, according to Jessica Williams, with the Wilmington Police Department. He is currently being held as a fugitive from justice.

Gore was wanted in Horry County for attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon for allegedly shooting someone “who tried to intervene during a domestic dispute,” Williams said.

The Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Housing Tasking Force and U.S. Marshals assisted in Gore’s arrest.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: