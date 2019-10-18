Man wanted in Horry County for attempted murder arrested in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WBTW) – A man wanted in Horry County for attempted murder has been arrested in Wilmington.
Anthony Michael Gore, 30, was arrested on Thursday in the 1100 block of Rankin Street in Wilmington, according to Jessica Williams, with the Wilmington Police Department. He is currently being held as a fugitive from justice.
Gore was wanted in Horry County for attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon for allegedly shooting someone “who tried to intervene during a domestic dispute,” Williams said.
The Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Housing Tasking Force and U.S. Marshals assisted in Gore’s arrest.
