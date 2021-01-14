Man wanted by Horry County police in multiple theft investigations arrested

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted by Horry County police in connection with multiple theft investigations was taken into custody, according to booking records.

Patrick Joseph Cassidy, 30, of Conway, was wanted by Horry County Police as the subject of multiple theft investigations.

Cassidy was arrested and charged with abuse of wildlife management area land and improvements, escape, tampering with the operation of an electronic monitoring device, failure to stop for a blue light, failure to appear, breaking into a motor vehicle, grand larceny $2,000 – $10,000, grand larceny $10,000 or more, receiving stolen goods more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, receiving stolen goods $10,000 or more, petit or simple larceny under $2,000, malicious injury to animals or personal property between $2,000 and $10,000, and malicious injury to personal property value $2,000 or less.

He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail set as of Thursday night.

Cassidy was also arrested in 2016 in connection with a shooting in Conway.