Man who pleaded guilty for Sunhouse convenience store murder files for post-conviction relief

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man who previously pleaded guilty for murder in connection to the 2015 Sunhouse convenience store robberies and murder has filed for post-conviction relief.

McKinley Lee Daniels’ application for post-conviction relief was filed with the Horry County Clerk of Court on January 13, according to the application.

McKinley Daniels claims his trial counsel was “ineffective” by allowing the trial judge to sentence him to 45 years and that “the murder sentencing statute only allows the trial judge to sentence the applicant to thirty (30) years.”

In his application, McKinley Daniels states “I want to be sentence to 30 year for both charges.”

McKinley Daniels and Jerome Jenkins, Jr. appeared in a Conway courtroom in January 2019, where a guilty plea for McKinley Daniels was accepted.

McKinley Daniels received a 45-year-sentence for murder and a 30-year sentence for armed robbery, to be served concurrently. McKinley Daniels also received credit for time served for about 1,000 days.

In August 2018, McKinley Daniels’ brother, James Elbert Daniels, Jr. went to trial for his involvement in August. A jury found him guilty of murder and two counts of armed robbery for driving the getaway car in the robbery that killed Trisha Stull. He was sentenced to life in prison.

In May 2019, Jerome Jenkins was found guilty on charges of murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery in connection with the case. He was sentenced to death.

According to the SC Department of Corrections (SCDC), McKinley Daniels, 38, remains behind bars at McCormick Correctional Institution in McCormick, SC. He is currently not eligible parole and his projected release date is listed as January 21, 2060.

James Daniels, Jr., 32, remains incarcerated at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, SC, according to the SCDC. He is not eligible for parole and no projected release date is listed.

Jenkins, Jr., 25, remains at the Broad River Correction Institution in Columbia, SC on death row, SCDC records show.

On January 2, 2015, Bala Paruchuri was shot to death inside the Sunhouse store on Highway 905. Trisha Stull was killed on January 25, 2015 at the Sunhouse store on Cultra Street in Conway.

