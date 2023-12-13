SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and woman are facing several drug charges after a search warrant was conducted in Surfside Beach last week.

Nicole Acevedo, 35, and Joshua Lowery, 27, have been charged with trafficking in heroin of 28 grams or more, trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of controlled substances near a park or playground.

Acevedo was taken into custody at the time of the search warrant on Friday, police said. Lowery was arrested on Tuesday.

Acevedo was released on Saturday on bonds totaling $50,000, online jail records show. As of Wednesday evening, Lowery was still in jail.

The Horry County Police Department assisted in the investigation.