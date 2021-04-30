Map: At least 47 killed, 70 injured in Myrtle Beach and Pee Dee shootings this year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — More than half of days this year have included gun violence, killing at least 47 people and injuring at least 70 more, according to information compiled by News13.

News13’s coverage area — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Horry, Florence, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina — surpassed 100 shootings for the year in early April, averaging one shooting a day. There have been 120 shootings, as of the afternoon of April 30, the 120th day of the year. At the current rate, the area will have at least 365 shootings by the end of 2021.

The most deaths happened in March, when 16 people died and 18 were injured. January was the second most violent month, with 12 dead and 20 injured. There have been 12 deaths and 14 people injured in April, and seven deaths and 18 people injured in February.

April is the only month where the amount of days without a shooting outnumbered the amount of ones with gun violence.

The longest streak of days without a shooting has been five days. The longest streak of days with shootings has been six, which happened in March, a month that had five shootings alone within one day.

There have been at least six days this year where there have been at least three shootings in one day. April 23 had four shootings in one day.

Most of the shootings have been in the Pee Dee region.

Among the shooting victims this year have been 18-year-old Lydia Thompson and 24-year-old Malik Askins, who were killed on April 6 after someone shot into a vehicle on Highway 76 near Alligator Road in Florence.

A few weeks earlier, 43-year-old Jermaine Stewart was killed and another person was injured during a March 25 shooting at the Waterpark Motel in Myrtle Beach. The investigation led police to two additional motels, where authorities said they found illegal drugs. They’ve since charged nine people in connection to the case.

That same day, 47-year-old Julie Eberly was shot and killed during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Robeson County while on her way to a vacation in Hilton Head to celebrate her wedding anniversary. Security footage later led police to 29-year-old Dejywan Floyd, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

The map below displays shootings that have happened in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties this year. It also includes shootings in Scotland and Robeson counties in North Carolina.

Shootings are listed even if no one was injured in the incident. Fatal shootings are marked in red. Non-fatal shootings are marked in blue.

Click on a marker for more details about a shooting. For some shootings, a specific address was not provided by police, and the marker will show a city center or an approximate area as the location of the incident.

Some markers are extremely close together and have to be zoomed in on in order to be distinguished from each other.

The map is updated daily with the most recent information.