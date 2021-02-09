News13 map tracks shootings for 2021 in the Myrtle Beach, Pee Dee areas

If you are on mobile and unable to view or interact with the map, please click here.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas have seen almost a shooting a day in 2021.

There were about 30 shootings in January, and another handful within the first week of February.

News13 has created a map to track 2021’s shootings. Some markers on the map are extremely close together and have to be zoomed in to be distinguished from each other. Click on a marker for details about the shooting.

Of the total shootings, about five were in the Darlington area, four were in the Timmonsville area, three were around Florence, three were around Hartsville, three were around Myrtle Beach and four were around Lumberton.

Among those shootings include one on Jan. 11 in Myrtle Beach that sent two people to a hospital, and a Feb. 6 shooting outside a Darlington nightclub that injured three.

The map will be updated throughout the year. Details will be added as they are made available.