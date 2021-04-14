Marion man gets 15 years for raping a 9-year-old girl over a period of time

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Marion man pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor after being charged with multiple counts of raping a 9-year-old.

In a plea deal on Monday, Quinton Leonard, 38, was given 15 years for a guilty plea to third-degree criminal sexual conduct before Judge Steven H. John. Leonard had been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two other counts of criminal sexual conduct.

In addition to that charge, Leonard also pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct and received a three-year prison sentence that will run concurrently.

Fifteen years is the maximum sentence for the 2nd-degree charge. Leonard also must register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor for the rest of his life.

The case involved the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl in 2016. Horry County police investigated the case.

The young victim told an agent with the Department of Social Services that when her mom left the home to go to work, Leonard sexually assaulted her.

The victim told police that she tried to stay asleep while Leonard was assaulting her because “she did not want to get in trouble.”