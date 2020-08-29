MBPD: Conway man charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first-degree

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — According to the warrant obtained by News13, Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) responded to a reported sexual assault Friday night along Ocean Blvd.

MBPD says the sexual assault occurred at the Sea Mist hotel located at 1207 South Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach.

MBPD says, Earl Rowland Pickering, 56, of Conway is charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

According to MBPD, the victim states she was waved over by Pickering who identified himself as hotel security. The victim told police that Pickering led her to a hotel room and said if she didn’t want to go to jail that she should follow him.

Victim told police that Pickering sexually assaulted her and identified him as the person who assaulted her.

Pickering is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set.

