MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a possible assault that took place near 1st Ave and Ocean Blvd around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers were called for a disturbance involving a male and female with a possible assault on the female, according to MBPD.

The female left with the male in the pictured vehicle.

Anyone with any information on the incident is encouraged to contact the department at 843-918-1382 with reference report number 20-014142.