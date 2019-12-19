MBPD investigates after nearly $6,800 in reportedly stolen merchandise found in apartment

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating after nearly $6,800 in reportedly stolen merchandise was found in an apartment during a search warrant.

On December 18, officers responded to Willow Run Apartments, located on Greens Blvd., after being requested to assist with a narcotics investigation, according to an incident report from the MBPD. Agents from MBPD’s Street Crimes Unit were on scene and had executed a search warrant related to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

During the search, officers with the street crimes unit found “a large amount of new in-the-box retail merchandise” that was reportedly “in their original boxes and in condition to be sold in retail commerce.”

“A bulk of the merchandise was in multiple quantities of each type and a number of items were still encapsulated in its store security box.,” the report said. Officers reportedly believed the merchandise was “stolen property and had been stolen during multiple shoplifting incidents.”

Officers seized about 141 separate pieces of merchandise, including powered toothbrushes, teeth whitening strips, razor blades, DNA ancestry kits, and hair growth supplement. The report estimates the merchandise totaled about $6,874 “without including applicable taxes.”

No arrests have been made yet.

