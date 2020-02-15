MBPD looks for man accused of taking chainsaw, pruning shears

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police in Myrtle Beach are investigating after they say someone broke into a trailer at the Coastal Grand Mall and stole landscaping equipment.
A police report says officers responded to the mall Monday and met with the security director there.
Surveillance footage reportedly shows a man cutting the lock of a trailer near Dick’s Sporting Goods last Saturday, before taking a chainsaw and two pruning shears.
The value of the items is $320.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at (843) 918-1382.
Latest Headlines
- Scattered showers to end the weekend
- No reported injuries after fire in Myrtle Beach area
- Coastal men fall at Georgia State, 92-80
- Florence police investigate shooting that sent victim to hospital
- SLED investigates after inmate dies at J. Reuben Long