MBPD looks for man accused of taking chainsaw, pruning shears

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police in Myrtle Beach are investigating after they say someone broke into a trailer at the Coastal Grand Mall and stole landscaping equipment.

A police report says officers responded to the mall Monday and met with the security director there.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows a man cutting the lock of a trailer near Dick’s Sporting Goods last Saturday, before taking a chainsaw and two pruning shears.







The value of the items is $320.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at (843) 918-1382.

