1 dead, 1 in custody as Myrtle Beach police respond to shooting Monday morning

UPDATE: One person has died from their injuries following the shooting, Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Cpl. Vest said.

He added that one person is in custody.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police in Myrtle Beach are responding to a shooting early Monday morning.

Officers are on scene in the area of 15th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, according to Corporal Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police. They responded around 12:40 a.m., he said.

This is a developing story. News13 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more.